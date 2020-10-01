MenuSearch

Ocado accused of patent infringement

By Alex Janiaud

Ocado (OCDO) is facing legal action launched by Norwegian technology company AutoStore over technology patents linked to the UK online grocer’s tech platform. The news knocked 5 per cent off Ocado’s share price, just a day after it became the UK’s most valuable food retailer.

