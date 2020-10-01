MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Renewi lifts expectations

Renewi lifts expectations

By Mark Robinson

Renewi (RWI) has released a positive trading update covering the period from 1 April 2020 through to 30 September 2020. The waste-to-products specialist said that trading in the first half has been materially ahead of the board's Covid-19 adjusted expectations, with strengthening Q2 commercial volumes, which account for the lion’s share of earnings. The Netherlands business is now operating at 96 per cent, while Belgium is chugging along at 90 per cent of the prior year activity. Management notes that “strong construction and bulk waste activity [is] continuing to offset weakness in commercial roller bin collection, especially in Covid-affected sectors such as hospitality”.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Shanks Group Plc

  1. How to spot a company in distress

  2. Renewi braces for Covid-19 hit

  3. Renewi swings to a loss

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  2. Stock Screens 

    Ten runaway blue-chips

  3. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

  5. Half Year Results 

    Synairgen partners with Clinigen on the road to approval

More on Shanks Group Plc

More on Company News

Company News 

Restore springs back to life

Profits were 50 per cent higher in the third quarter than in the second

Restore springs back to life
BUY

Company News 

Halfords improves guidance as cycling craze continues

Halfords improves guidance as cycling craze continues
BUY

Company News 

Rolls-Royce tumbles further as £2bn rights issue unveiled

Rolls-Royce tumbles further as £2bn rights issue unveiled
SELL

Company News 

G4S rejects £3bn hostile takeover bid from Canadian rival

G4S rejects £3bn hostile takeover bid from Canadian rival

Company News 

QinetiQ beats expectations and reinstates dividend

QinetiQ beats expectations and reinstates dividend
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now