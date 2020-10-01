Renewi lifts expectations

Renewi (RWI) has released a positive trading update covering the period from 1 April 2020 through to 30 September 2020. The waste-to-products specialist said that trading in the first half has been materially ahead of the board's Covid-19 adjusted expectations, with strengthening Q2 commercial volumes, which account for the lion’s share of earnings. The Netherlands business is now operating at 96 per cent, while Belgium is chugging along at 90 per cent of the prior year activity. Management notes that “strong construction and bulk waste activity [is] continuing to offset weakness in commercial roller bin collection, especially in Covid-affected sectors such as hospitality”.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe