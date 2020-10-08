easyJet to land first ever annual loss

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed easyJet (EZJ) into its first ever yearly loss. The budget airline operated 66,533 flights in the last three months, which is less than half the number of journeys it flew in last year’s final quarter. It will run just a quarter of its capacity in the final three months of the calendar year.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe