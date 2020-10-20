MenuSearch

Join us now

Reckitt Benckiser lifts guidance on hygiene boom

Company News 

Reckitt Benckiser lifts guidance on hygiene boom

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  1. Reckitt makes a clean sweep

  2. A simple and powerful approach to stockpicking – but will it still work?

  3. Reckitt buoyed by Dettol demand

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  2. Stock Screens 

    24 red hot stocks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  4. Managing Your Money 

    When should you set up a family investment company?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

More on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Half Year Results 

Reckitt makes a clean sweep

Half-year trading was buoyed by strong demand for hygiene and cleaning goods

Reckitt makes a clean sweep
BUY

Phil Oakley 

A simple and powerful approach to stockpicking – but will it still work?

Buying the shares of companies with high returns on investment has been a great strategy. It will be harder to do so in the future

Phil Oakley

Tip Updates 

Reckitt buoyed by Dettol demand

Reckitt buoyed by Dettol demand
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Reckitt's rejuvenated bull case

Reckitt's rejuvenated bull case
BUY

Stock Screens 

Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

More on Company News

Company News 

The Tech Cold War: Disaster or opportunity?

What investors should watch for as the US-China cold war spreads to tech

The Tech Cold War: Disaster or opportunity?

Company News 

Petra Diamonds hands itself over to lenders

Petra Diamonds hands itself over to lenders

Company News 

Resolute boss steps down

Resolute boss steps down
BUY

Company News 

Serco traces a profit increase from Covid-19 contracts

Serco traces a profit increase from Covid-19 contracts

Company News 

Seven Days: 16 October 2020

Seven Days: 16 October 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now