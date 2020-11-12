Big director buys and sells: week to 18 Nov

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.
Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Phoenix
|Andy Briggs (ceo)
|6 Nov 20
|712
|298,462
Average price, purchased by PCA
|Next Fifteen Communications
|Penelope Ladkin-Brand
|5 Nov 20
|450
|292,500
|Unilever
|Vittorio Colao
|9 Nov 20
|4,730
|264,859
|Aveva
|Jennifer Allerton
|6 Nov 20
|4,081
|163,240
|Henry Boot
|Timothy Roberts (ceo)
|9 Nov 20
|243.5
|99,998
|Aveva
|Peter Herweck
|6 Nov 20
|4,026
|60,390
|Franchise Brands
|David Poutney
|6-9 Nov 20
|96
|59,571
|Average price
|Beazley
|Robert Stuchbery
|6 Nov 20
|309.4
|30,012
|SmartSpace Software
|Bruce Morrison (cfo)
|6 Nov 20
|95
|25,988
|Prudential
|David Law
|9 Nov 20
|1,233
|24,512
|Boku
|Charlotta Ginman
|9 Nov 20
|117
|14,877
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Asos
|Nicholas Robertson
|5-9 Nov 20
|4,539
|13,617,213
|Average price
|Luceco
|Wayne Hill
|5 Nov 20
|250
|649,502
|Renewi
|Baukje Dreimuller
|9 Nov 20
|25.66
|10,264