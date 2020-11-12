Big director buys and sells: week to 18 Nov

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.

Buys Company Director/PDMR Date Price (p) Aggregate value (£) Comments Phoenix Andy Briggs (ceo) 6 Nov 20 712 298,462 Average price, purchased by PCA Next Fifteen Communications Penelope Ladkin-Brand 5 Nov 20 450 292,500 Unilever Vittorio Colao 9 Nov 20 4,730 264,859 Aveva Jennifer Allerton 6 Nov 20 4,081 163,240 Henry Boot Timothy Roberts (ceo) 9 Nov 20 243.5 99,998 Aveva Peter Herweck 6 Nov 20 4,026 60,390 Franchise Brands David Poutney 6-9 Nov 20 96 59,571 Average price Beazley Robert Stuchbery 6 Nov 20 309.4 30,012 SmartSpace Software Bruce Morrison (cfo) 6 Nov 20 95 25,988 Prudential David Law 9 Nov 20 1,233 24,512 Boku Charlotta Ginman 9 Nov 20 117 14,877