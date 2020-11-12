MenuSearch

Big director buys and sells: week to 18 Nov

By Alex Janiaud

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value. 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
PhoenixAndy Briggs (ceo)6 Nov 20712298,462

Average price, purchased by PCA

Next Fifteen CommunicationsPenelope Ladkin-Brand5 Nov 20450292,500 
UnileverVittorio Colao9 Nov 204,730264,859 
AvevaJennifer Allerton6 Nov 204,081163,240 
Henry BootTimothy Roberts (ceo)9 Nov 20243.599,998 
AvevaPeter Herweck6 Nov 204,02660,390 
Franchise BrandsDavid Poutney6-9 Nov 209659,571Average price
BeazleyRobert Stuchbery6 Nov 20309.430,012 
SmartSpace SoftwareBruce Morrison (cfo)6 Nov 209525,988 
PrudentialDavid Law9 Nov 201,23324,512 
BokuCharlotta Ginman9 Nov 2011714,877 

 

Sells     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
AsosNicholas Robertson5-9 Nov 204,53913,617,213Average price
LucecoWayne Hill5 Nov 20250649,502 
RenewiBaukje Dreimuller9 Nov 2025.6610,264 

"Momentum" has been upended by the market's sharp rotation out of "growth" stocks and into "value". But the growing power of momentum in markets could ultimately serve to enhance returns for value investors from here.

Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 18 Nov

London's most shorted shares: week to 18 Nov

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 18 Nov

