MenuSearch

Join us now

Directors Deals 

Hedge fund orders more Domino’s

Hedge fund orders more Domino’s

By Alex Janiaud

Activist hedge fund Browning West continues to build its position in Domino’s Pizza (DOM). The fund’s founder and chief investment officer, Usman Nabi, who is a non-executive director at Domino’s, acquired around 4.7m shares in three tranches of transactions, with a total aggregate value of £14.6m.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Domino's Pizza Group Plc

  1. Domino's sales growth slows

  2. Hedge fund founder grabs a slice of Domino's

  3. Domino's exits overseas markets

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Markets subside again, Aviva, William Hill & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Profiting from coronavirus

  3. Stock Screens 

    Hunting Genuine Value in market debris

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  5. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

More on Domino's Pizza Group Plc

Full Year Results 

Domino's sales growth slows

Sales growth decelerated in the UK and Ireland

Domino's sales growth slows

Directors Deals 

Hedge fund founder grabs a slice of Domino's

Hedge fund founder grabs a slice of Domino's

Tip Updates 

Domino's exits overseas markets

Domino's exits overseas markets
HOLD

Tips of the Week 

Franchisee dispute makes Domino's look stale

Franchisee dispute makes Domino's look stale
SELL

Tip Updates 

Domino's dispute with franchisees continues as CEO exits

Domino's dispute with franchisees continues as CEO exits
SELL

More on Directors deals

Directors Deals 

Barclays insiders buy (and sell) the dip

The collapse in the lender’s share price has been accompanied by executive purchases – and sales – of stock

Barclays insiders buy (and sell) the dip

Directors Deals 

IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

IAG directors buy on coronavirus crash

Directors Deals 

LSE insider joins sell-off

LSE insider joins sell-off

Directors Deals 

His Lordship sells as Ocado evolves

His Lordship sells as Ocado evolves

Directors Deals 

Directors buy into Redde Northgate tie-up

Directors buy into Redde Northgate tie-up

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now