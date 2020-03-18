Hedge fund orders more Domino’s

Activist hedge fund Browning West continues to build its position in Domino’s Pizza (DOM). The fund’s founder and chief investment officer, Usman Nabi, who is a non-executive director at Domino’s, acquired around 4.7m shares in three tranches of transactions, with a total aggregate value of £14.6m.
