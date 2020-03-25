IWG chief exec goes on shopping spree

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, more offices around the world are closing their doors and sending workers home. This rise in remote working poses a not insignificant threat to co-working space providers like IWG (IWG) and rival WeWork. This is on top of cyclical pressures as the world heads into recession territory.

