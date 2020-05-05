Frontier Developments chairman sells down

Frontier Developments (FDEV) non-executive chairman David Gammon has sold 500,000 shares owned by family investment company Rockspring, of which he is a director. The transaction was disclosed hours after a trading update revealed Frontier had obtained an exclusive licence with Games Workshop (GAW) to make a computer game version of the retailer’s Warhammer fantasy war game. The update sent Frontier shares up by more than 8 per cent.

