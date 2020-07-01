MenuSearch

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

By Alex Janiaud

National Express (NEX) chief executive Dean Finch has sold £757,830 worth of shares as he prepares to take up his new role as CEO at Persimmon (PSN). Mr Finch, who has been in his position since 2010, will join the housebuilder at the end of the year.

