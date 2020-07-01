Departing National Express chief executive sells down

National Express (NEX) chief executive Dean Finch has sold £757,830 worth of shares as he prepares to take up his new role as CEO at Persimmon (PSN). Mr Finch, who has been in his position since 2010, will join the housebuilder at the end of the year.

