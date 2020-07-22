Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

Boohoo (BOO) chairman Mahmud Kamani and co-founder Carol Kane have seized on the retailer’s recent share price weakness to build their personal stakes in the company. Boohoo has of late been dogged by allegations of poor worker practices in its UK supply chain, which wiped off as much as half of the company’s market value.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe