Directors Deals 

Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

By Alex Janiaud

Boohoo (BOO) chairman Mahmud Kamani and co-founder Carol Kane have seized on the retailer’s recent share price weakness to build their personal stakes in the company. Boohoo has of late been dogged by allegations of poor worker practices in its UK supply chain, which wiped off as much as half of the company’s market value.

