Trainline chief executive sells after IPO lock-up expires

Trainline (TRN) chief executive Clare Gilmartin has earned £3.2m from a share disposal, just over a year after the ticketing platform listed on the London market. Management was unable to sell down shares for 12 months from the end of June 2019, the month Trainline went public.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
Trainline shares might not yield cheap returns
The Trainline IPO looks like a classic private equity IPO where value is maximised for the selling shareholder at the expense of new investors
Phil Oakley