Trainline chief executive sells after IPO lock-up expires

By Alex Janiaud

Trainline (TRN) chief executive Clare Gilmartin has earned £3.2m from a share disposal, just over a year after the ticketing platform listed on the London market. Management was unable to sell down shares for 12 months from the end of June 2019, the month Trainline went public.

