Trainline chief executive sells after IPO lock-up expires

Trainline (TRN) chief executive Clare Gilmartin has earned £3.2m from a share disposal, just over a year after the ticketing platform listed on the London market. Management was unable to sell down shares for 12 months from the end of June 2019, the month Trainline went public.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe