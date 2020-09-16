MenuSearch

Activist fund grabs more Domino's

By Alex Janiaud

Activist hedge fund Browning West has raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza (DOM) once more, just days before the company announced a job hiring spree ahead of its busiest period of the year. The fund bought around 1.98m shares this month, at an aggregate value of £6.9m. Browning West’s founder and chief investment officer, Usman Nabi, is also a Domino’s non-executive director.

