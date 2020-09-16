MenuSearch

Computacenter chief trims holding

By Lauren Almeida

Computacenter (CCC) chief executive Michael Norris has earned £2.4m in a share disposal, as the company’s share price hit a record high at the end of last week. Indeed, a wave of corporate clients transitioning to remote working has buoyed the IT reseller’s market value, which has more than doubled since its nadir during the March sell-off.  

