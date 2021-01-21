/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Investor Academy 

Genus continues to outperform

Phil Oakley

Genus continues to outperform

Genus has many of the hallmarks of a very good business and that goes for the value of its shares as well. They can still reward investors with a long-term perspective.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Investor Academy

  1. Further Reading: The ‘Post Corona’ Vision

  2. Big tech regulators can learn from the AT&T break-up

  3. Can Nichols bounce back?

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Week Ahead: 3-7 October

  2. Investment Ideas 

    Bet on Parkmead's Cross

  3. COMPANIES 

    Unilever's net profit slumps

  4. COMPANIES 

    Game on

  5. COMPANIES 

    DCC's resilient growth

More on Investor Academy

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: The ‘Post Corona’ Vision

What Professor Scott Galloway thinks will – and won’t – change in a world post Covid-19

Further Reading: The ‘Post Corona’ Vision

Investor Academy 

Big tech regulators can learn from the AT&T break-up

Big tech regulators can learn from the AT&T break-up

Investor Academy 

Can Nichols bounce back?

Nichols has a great asset in Vimto, but Covid-19 has derailed its growth strategy for its out-of-home business. Can it get back on track when normal times return?

Phil Oakley

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: To Pixar and Beyond

Further Reading: To Pixar and Beyond

Investor Academy 

Lessons from History: After the watershed

Lessons from History: After the watershed

More from Education

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: The ‘Post Corona’ Vision

What Professor Scott Galloway thinks will – and won’t – change in a world post Covid-19

Further Reading: The ‘Post Corona’ Vision

Investor Academy 

Big tech regulators can learn from the AT&T break-up

Big tech regulators can learn from the AT&T break-up

Investing Explained 

When following the cash can lead you astray

Free cash flow is widely used by investors – however, it is easy to make mistakes with it. While profits are sometimes treated with suspicion they can be better numbers to weigh up companies

Phil Oakley

Investor Academy 

Can Nichols bounce back?

Nichols has a great asset in Vimto, but Covid-19 has derailed its growth strategy for its out-of-home business. Can it get back on track when normal times return?

Phil Oakley

Investor Academy 

Further Reading: To Pixar and Beyond

Further Reading: To Pixar and Beyond

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now