MenuSearch

Join us now

Coronavirus 

Covid-crisis: How to protect your pension income

Covid-crisis: How to protect your pension income

By Rosie Carr, Dave Baxter and Mary McDougall

While a major health emergency circles the UK, homing in on the elderly and vulnerable, the last thing people need is to fear for their income. But many retired people rely on the dividends provided by their investment portfolios. These dividends are in danger as the coronavirus-crisis puts unpreceded pressure on company cash flows.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Coronavirus

  1. Approaching retirement: How to protect your savings during the coronavirus crisis

  2. What is happening to the UK property market?

  3. First-time investors: How to survive the corona-crisis

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    11 high-yield shares for risky times

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares bounce, De La Rue, Royal Dutch Shell & more

  3. Coronavirus 

    What is happening to the UK property market?

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Covid-19: a new frontier for vaccine development

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Approaching retirement: How to protect your savings during the coronavirus crisis

Our answers to your questions about protecting your nest egg during the painful sell-off.

Approaching retirement: How to protect your savings during the coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus 

What is happening to the UK property market?

What is happening to the UK property market?

Coronavirus 

First-time investors: How to survive the corona-crisis

First-time investors: How to survive the corona-crisis

Coronavirus 

Fightback one week on

Fightback one week on

Coronavirus 

How to understand market behaviour

How to understand market behaviour

More from Education

Coronavirus 

Approaching retirement: How to protect your savings during the coronavirus crisis

Our answers to your questions about protecting your nest egg during the painful sell-off.

Approaching retirement: How to protect your savings during the coronavirus crisis

Buy to Let 

New rental losses risk for landlords

New rental losses risk for landlords

Coronavirus 

What is happening to the UK property market?

What is happening to the UK property market?

Coronavirus 

First-time investors: How to survive the corona-crisis

First-time investors: How to survive the corona-crisis

Coronavirus 

How to understand market behaviour

How to understand market behaviour

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now