How to use your ISA allowance during the coronavirus-crisis

Amid the market mayhem caused by the coronavirus, it has been easy to forget that the Individual Savings Account (Isa) deadline is fast approaching. The current tax year ends on Sunday 5 April, which means there are only a few days left to use your £20,000 annual Isa allowance. Remember use it or you lose it.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register