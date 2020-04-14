MenuSearch

Join us now

Coronavirus 

Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

By Amy Borrett

Policymakers have had to respond quickly and aggressively to the damage that Covid-19 is wrecking on the economy. Led by the Federal Reserve, the world’s leading central banks have slashed interest rates and expanded asset purchases to support financial markets. The Bank of England has even agreed to directly finance the government’s huge spending package, allowing it to bypass the bond market — where government debt is usually raised  — until the pandemic is over. But how will this monetary stimulus support the economy and what does it mean for your personal savings and investments?

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Coronavirus

  1. Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

  2. Companies & Markets Show: Margin of safety

  3. FTSE 350 Profitability: the direction is clear, but not the severity

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks mixed, Next, Mitchells & Butlers & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buying opportunities

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Quality shares shake-out continues

    Alpha

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

Tips to help mitigate the pain of dividend cuts during the covid-crisis.

Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

Coronavirus 

Companies & Markets Show: Margin of safety

Companies & Markets Show: Margin of safety

Coronavirus 

FTSE 350 Profitability: the direction is clear, but not the severity

FTSE 350 Profitability: the direction is clear, but not the severity

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus and the dividend dilemma

Coronavirus and the dividend dilemma

Coronavirus 

FTSE 350 groups scramble for cash

FTSE 350 groups scramble for cash

More from Education

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

Tips to help mitigate the pain of dividend cuts during the covid-crisis.

Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

Phil Oakley 

Phil Oakley explains how to get the most out of annual reports

Phil Oakley explains how to get the most out of annual reports

Phil Oakley 

Phil Oakley explains company valuation

Phil Oakley explains company valuation

Isas 

How to use your Isa allowance during the coronavirus-crisis

How to use your Isa allowance during the coronavirus-crisis

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now