Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

Policymakers have had to respond quickly and aggressively to the damage that Covid-19 is wrecking on the economy. Led by the Federal Reserve, the world’s leading central banks have slashed interest rates and expanded asset purchases to support financial markets. The Bank of England has even agreed to directly finance the government’s huge spending package, allowing it to bypass the bond market — where government debt is usually raised — until the pandemic is over. But how will this monetary stimulus support the economy and what does it mean for your personal savings and investments?

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register