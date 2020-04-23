MenuSearch

Join us now

Commodities 

Understanding the oil market

Understanding the oil market

By Megan Boxall

With 160 years of history, the Investors Chronicle has unrivalled insight into managing your money during good times and bad. To help income investors face current challenges with clear heads, and come out of the other side with their wealth intact, we're going to be making lots of our best content free. We also have a new suite of educational content to guide and reassure those attempting to manage their money in unprecedented times. In the articles below, we attempt to help you understand the oil market.

Free education

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

The price of US oil has turned negative for the first time in history. Producers are paying buyers to take oil off their hands over fears that storage capacity could run out in May. Here are seven reasons why the oil price is crashing and why it matters to you.

Click here to read this free article.

 

Premium education

The big picture: a brief history of oil gluts

It may be unprecedented for oil producers to pay commodity traders to take crude off their hands, but the supply and demand dynamics which forced West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices into negative territory are standard fayre. Events from history can therefore teach us a lot about what we might expect next from oil prices.

In the first of a new IC educational series, Mark Robinson explains how we can learn from history.

The Trader's market outlook

Are oil markets telling us how bad things are right now, while equity markets tell us how good or bad investors hope/fear things will be next year?

Neil Wilson examines the situation in his daily trader columns.

 

21 April: Oil tumbles again, US futures weak

22 April: Europe firms as Brent follows WTI's lead lower 

 

Tools

How does the oil supply glut impact London's listed companies?

London oil and gas companies felt the impact of the price drop, even if not many are directly affected by the negative pricing. Mark Robinson and Alex Hamer examine the price fall and its impact on listed companies in this article.

More on Commodities

  1. 7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

  2. The big picture: a brief history of oil gluts

  3. Vale disaster sends shockwaves beyond Brazil

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

  2. Commodities 

    7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

  3. Phil Oakley 

    Moneysupermarket: reliable dividend payer but can it keep growing?

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Stock Screens 

    Ten cheap small-caps

More on Commodities

Commodities 

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

We look beyond traders paying to get rid of oil and explain the mechanics of a below zero oil price

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

Commodities 

The big picture: a brief history of oil gluts

The big picture: a brief history of oil gluts

Commodities 

Vale disaster sends shockwaves beyond Brazil

Vale disaster sends shockwaves beyond Brazil

Commodities 

Aim's golden nuggets

Aim's golden nuggets

Commodities 

Oil at $100: a pipe dream?

Oil at $100: a pipe dream?

More from Education

Coronavirus 

Can you time your investments?

When you invest matters. That doesn't mean it's easy - or even possible - to get right

Can you time your investments?

Commodities 

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

Commodities 

The big picture: a brief history of oil gluts

The big picture: a brief history of oil gluts

Coronavirus 

Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now