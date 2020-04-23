Understanding the oil market

With 160 years of history, the Investors Chronicle has unrivalled insight into managing your money during good times and bad. To help income investors face current challenges with clear heads, and come out of the other side with their wealth intact, we're going to be making lots of our best content free. We also have a new suite of educational content to guide and reassure those attempting to manage their money in unprecedented times. In the articles below, we attempt to help you understand the oil market.

Glossary Brent Crude: The trading classification of light crude oil that serves as one of the two main benchmark prices for purchases of oil worldwide. Brent prices are less subject to storage issues. Futures Contract: An agreement to buy or sell a certain amount of oil at a particular price on a future date Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec): A group consisting of 14 of the world's major oil-exporting nations, including Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia - three of the five founders West Texas Intermediate (WTI): The benchmark price of oil in the US

The price of US oil has turned negative for the first time in history. Producers are paying buyers to take oil off their hands over fears that storage capacity could run out in May. Here are seven reasons why the oil price is crashing and why it matters to you.

It may be unprecedented for oil producers to pay commodity traders to take crude off their hands, but the supply and demand dynamics which forced West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices into negative territory are standard fayre. Events from history can therefore teach us a lot about what we might expect next from oil prices.

In the first of a new IC educational series, Mark Robinson explains how we can learn from history.

Are oil markets telling us how bad things are right now, while equity markets tell us how good or bad investors hope/fear things will be next year?

Neil Wilson examines the situation in his daily trader columns.

21 April: Oil tumbles again, US futures weak

22 April: Europe firms as Brent follows WTI's lead lower

DROWNING IN OIL "Earlier this month Opec and its allies secured the biggest deal in the history of the oil cartel, ending a price war which threatened to do irreversible damage to the industry. The question is, with prices once again sinking, will it work, or was it too little, too late?" In this week's cover feature. Neil Wilson examines the price of oil, how we've got here and what it means for global economics and stock markets. Look out for the article on Friday 24 April.

How does the oil supply glut impact London's listed companies?

London oil and gas companies felt the impact of the price drop, even if not many are directly affected by the negative pricing. Mark Robinson and Alex Hamer examine the price fall and its impact on listed companies in this article.