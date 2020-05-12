MenuSearch

Join us now

Coronavirus 

How can young investors navigate coronavirus?

How can young investors navigate coronavirus?

By Alex Janiaud

Coronavirus has ushered out a decade-long bull run, bringing a market rout and levels of volatility that were unknown to most people aged under 30. An era of cheap borrowing, the proliferation of fintech and a siren song of steady returns have encouraged investors to put their money to work. Now the young must navigate choppier waters, balancing a sudden and pressing need for cash against long-term investment objectives, such as buying a house.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Coronavirus

  1. Can you time your investments?

  2. What Barratt Developments reveals about UK housing outlook

  3. Spirent confirms dividend

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Mixed markets, Wm Morrison, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

  2. Stock Screens 

    19 value stocks looking to buck the trend

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Five Bargain Shares success stories

  4. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Tech that and rally: Simon Thompson spies further upside

    Alpha

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares slip, AstraZeneca, Costain & more

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Can you time your investments?

When you invest matters. That doesn't mean it's easy - or even possible - to get right

Can you time your investments?

Coronavirus 

What Barratt Developments reveals about UK housing outlook

What Barratt Developments reveals about UK housing outlook

Coronavirus 

Spirent confirms dividend

Spirent confirms dividend
BUY

Coronavirus 

Dotdigital customer loyalty grows

Dotdigital customer loyalty grows
BUY

Coronavirus 

Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

More from Education

Shares 

5 things you need to know about Aim now

Five key things to understand before you invest in London’s junior market

5 things you need to know about Aim now

Managing Your Money 

7 things to know about investing for a pension

7 things to know about investing for a pension

Coronavirus 

Can you time your investments?

Can you time your investments?

Commodities 

Understanding the oil market

Understanding the oil market

Commodities 

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now