How can young investors navigate coronavirus?

Coronavirus has ushered out a decade-long bull run, bringing a market rout and levels of volatility that were unknown to most people aged under 30. An era of cheap borrowing, the proliferation of fintech and a siren song of steady returns have encouraged investors to put their money to work. Now the young must navigate choppier waters, balancing a sudden and pressing need for cash against long-term investment objectives, such as buying a house.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis