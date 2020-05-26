3 steps to understanding company valuation

Company valuation is not a simple concept to understand, but it is a crucial consideration when it comes to both picking stock and timing your investment.

This three step guide will help you calculate company valuation and understand what the numbers mean.

WM Morrison (MRW) and Auto Trader (AUTO) are two companies listed on the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Market. Both are consumer facing companies servicing predominantly British customers. In this guide we will be using these two companies to paint a picture of company valuation. WM Morrison - Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Bradford, Morrison's is one of the UK's biggest supermarket chains. Its market share has hovered around the 10 per cent mark for five years as it competes with larger British rivals Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury and the encroaching competition of the German discounters Aldi and Lidl. Click here to read our latest view on the company. Auto Trader - Publishing details of used cars for sale was a business model John Madejski brought back from the US in 1975. Two years later the company published its first print magazine - Hurst's Thames Valley Trader. Print publishing is no longer part of the Auto Trader business model which is now an online platform for buying and selling cars. Click here to read our latest view on the company. NB. All company data sourced from Capital IQ