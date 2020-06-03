Navigating healthcare in 7 steps

Healthcare has the potential to be an incredibly lucrative investment: barriers to entry are high, demographic dynamics are favourable and demand is never going to disappear. But short-term sentiment can shift nerve-jinglingly quickly, which is why healthcare investors are best off taking a long-term view – when they’re on to a winner. But picking that winner is not easy. A lack of tangible metrics, the risk of all-out failure and the huge variety of companies complicates pharmaceutical investment in the UK, making it almost impossible to separate the next blockbuster companies from those on the road to collapse.

