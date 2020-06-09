MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

By Megan Boxall

To invest in exchange traded funds (ETFs), investors must first have, or choose, an online platform or broker. These platforms vary in user-friendliness and price. Some generalist platforms will focus on a wide range of investments including ETFs, company shares and funds, while others focus on trading that can encompass shares (including ETF shares) and other assets such as currencies. Most permit investment via an individual savings account (Isa), others offer self-invested personal pension (Sipp). It’s best to hunt around to find a platform that suits your own personal needs.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Managing Your Money

  1. Invest in growth for income

  2. Watch what you're being charged

  3. What does being furloughed mean for your pension?

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market rules

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks come off highs, OPEC cut, AstraZeneca, Plus500 & more

  3. Funds News 

    Healthcare deal marks fresh blow for Woodford investors

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Sense check the rush for quality shares

    Alpha

  5. Company News 

    Hurricane boss out after run of failures

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

Invest in growth for income

Dividend-starved investors can create an income by selling growth investments

Invest in growth for income

Managing Your Money 

Watch what you're being charged

Watch what you're being charged

Managing Your Money 

What does being furloughed mean for your pension?

What does being furloughed mean for your pension?

Managing Your Money 

7 things to know about investing for a pension

7 things to know about investing for a pension

Managing Your Money 

Distress signals

Distress signals

More from Education

Shares 

How to invest in the US

A step-by-step guide to investing in the world's biggest market

How to invest in the US

Coronavirus 

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Shares 

Navigating healthcare in 7 steps

Navigating healthcare in 7 steps

Shares 

Big picture: Global airlines on a wing and a prayer

Big picture: Global airlines on a wing and a prayer

Shares 

The original bubble

The original bubble

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now