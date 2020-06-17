Should I buy a house now?

In-person house viewings and moves may have been allowed to resume since 13 May, but those searching for a new property are faced with a drastically different set of market circumstances than they were at the start of the year. We have sought to answer some of the key questions on the minds of would-be house buyers.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
The stock market is not yet detached from reality but risks are increasing
Recent increases in stock markets can be justified by large flows of money and low interest rates. That is not the same as saying the good times will last
Phil Oakley