Further reading: Turn down the volume

We rely on upstarts to keep us entertained, to keep markets turning over and to keep top dogs on their game for fear of replacement.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
The stock market is not yet detached from reality but risks are increasing
Recent increases in stock markets can be justified by large flows of money and low interest rates. That is not the same as saying the good times will last
Phil Oakley