Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Buy low, sell high. “No investment principle is more widely understood and frequently ignored,” according to Jamie Catherwood and Travis Fairchild of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Indeed, prudent investors have been fast to ditch this maxim as they have barrelled back into growth stocks at ridiculously high prices in the past few weeks, while long-term investment opportunities in small-cap stocks continue to be overlooked as relentless media negativity detracts from the low prices. But over five pages OSAM's article 'A Historic Opportunity in Small Cap Stocks' makes the case for buying quality small-caps.

