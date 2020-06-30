MenuSearch

Join us now

Managing Your Money 

How to get the best possible pension

How to get the best possible pension

By Rosie Carr

Retirement is coming. Maybe not for many years but it is coming.

On average, you are likely to spend at least 20 years in retirement. For some people, it will be much longer. This means one thing: during your working life when you are earning an income, you need to invest some of it for your future.

The good news is that you don’t have to build a pension pot all on your own. The government and your employer will make contributions, while the range of options for managing your pension youself is expanding. To navigate the system and prepare yourself for a comfortable retirement, we have prepared the ultimate guide to pension planning. 

 

How to get the best possible pension 

This step-by-step guide, can help ensure you are ready for retirement. Whether you work for the private or public sectors or you are self-employed, this comprehensive guide will help you build a sturdy pension pot. 

 

7 things to know about investing for a pension

With a bit of planning and saving discipline, a healthy income in later life should be within reach. Here are seven things to ponder if you are starting out on your pension saving journey.

 

 

Protecting your pension during troubled times 

Stock market turbulence can cause nervousness for investors saving for their retirement. But careful management can help ensure that your pension pot is not too badly disrupted.

Don’t let coronavirus ruin your retirement

One of the worst impacts the coronavirus could have on your long-term financial future is if it were to scare you off completely from investing in riskier assets such as shares.

Protect your retirement savings from coronavirus

With prudent management, you should be able to mitigate the effects of the current market storm. Markets tend to recover over the longer term, so with the right strategy you don't need to realise large losses.  

Approaching retirement: protect your savings from downturn 

Many thousands of people approaching retirement will have seen their nest-egg pulverised in the last few weeks as global stock markets have fallen. The closer you are to needing those savings, the more concerning the recent market carnage will be.

More on Managing Your Money

  1. How many portfolio holdings should you have?

  2. Think carefully before raiding your pension pot early

  3. The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  2. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Concentrated tech investing is still paying off

    Alpha

  3. Company News 

    Lloyds faces economic reality check

  4. Tip Updates 

    Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

  5. Company News 

    BP sells off petrochemicals unit to Ineos for $5bn

More on Managing Your Money

Managing Your Money 

How many portfolio holdings should you have?

Avoid the risks of too much or too little diversification

How many portfolio holdings should you have?

Managing Your Money 

Think carefully before raiding your pension pot early

Think carefully before raiding your pension pot early

Managing Your Money 

The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

The best investment platforms for buying ETFs

Managing Your Money 

Invest in growth for income

Invest in growth for income

Managing Your Money 

Watch what you're being charged

Watch what you're being charged

More from Education

Education 

Accounting that counts: Go with the cash flow

Ultimately, cash flow trumps profit, so it pays to understand the accounting standard controlling cash-flow statements

Accounting that counts: Go with the cash flow

Investing in Asia 

Accessing growth and income

Accessing growth and income

Shares 

Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Phil Oakley 

Does Checkatrade check out for Homeserve investors?

Homeserve has a very profitable business model, but the decision to invest heavily in Checkatrade is not guaranteed to pay off and could dilute its profits growth in the US

Phil Oakley

Education 

The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now