Hubris and skewed incentives in M&A

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have unsurprisingly fallen in the last few months as listed companies tighten the purse strings in a bid to see out coronavirus. Some prospective deals have been put on ice, especially where completion has been conditional on regulatory approvals. But when the dust settles on a confusing time for financial markets, consolidation is likely to pick up as opportunistic buyers savour the prospect distressed asset sales and overvalued companies desperately seek out their next phase of growth.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe