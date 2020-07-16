MenuSearch

Join us now

Behavioural Finance 

Tame your brain

Tame your brain

By Algy Hall

People who take an interest in behavioural finance often quickly run up against a depressing fact: there is next to no advantage in knowing about the mistakes caused by our propensity to shun considered and rational thought in favour of quick and effortless choices. These habits are so deeply ingrained that even when we know what we should not be doing, without safeguards we still do it anyway. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Behavioural Finance

  1. Underestimating compounding

  2. Surviving market madness

  3. When hirelings fail

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    The trouble with Tesla

  2. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  4. Shares 

    Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

  5. Tips of the Week 

    GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

More on Behavioural Finance

Behavioural Finance 

Underestimating compounding

We all underestimate the power of compound growth – which leads investors astray in many ways.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Behavioural Finance 

Surviving market madness

Surviving market madness

Behavioural Finance 

When hirelings fail

Christmas teaches us that we often fail to act in others' best interests even when we are trying to do so. This has important implications for investors

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Behavioural Finance 

Trading too much

Investors trade equities much more than can be rationally explained

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Behavioural Finance 

On positive feedback

Share price falls sometimes feed on themselves, but only in the short term.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Education

Shares 

Further Reading: Noise Reduction

Philip Tetlock and colleagues have some good news for anyone hoping to emulate the stars of his bestselling book Superforecasters: it may be easier to do than previously thought.

Further Reading: Noise Reduction

Shares 

Hubris and skewed incentives in M&A

Hubris and skewed incentives in M&A

Phil Oakley 

Starbucks: Strong brand building but tepid profits growth

The coffee chain is an example of a great profit brand. It is also an example of using buybacks to mask weak profit growth

Phil Oakley

Shares 

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

Coronavirus 

Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now