Tame your brain

People who take an interest in behavioural finance often quickly run up against a depressing fact: there is next to no advantage in knowing about the mistakes caused by our propensity to shun considered and rational thought in favour of quick and effortless choices. These habits are so deeply ingrained that even when we know what we should not be doing, without safeguards we still do it anyway.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Behavioural Finance
Underestimating compounding
We all underestimate the power of compound growth – which leads investors astray in many ways.
Chris Dillow