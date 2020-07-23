MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Further Reading: Buckle up for inflation?

Further Reading: Buckle up for inflation?

By Dave Baxter

Inflation has been on the retreat for more than 30 years with the odds seemingly stacked against it returning. From ageing populations to the displacement of workers by new technology, numerous structural trends have stood in the way of a major uptick in prices. In the shorter term, this year's mass economic shutdown should be deeply deflationary.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Shares

  1. Further Reading: Noise Reduction

  2. Hubris and skewed incentives in M&A

  3. Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

  2. Directors Deals 

    Boohoo directors buy in after supply chain allegations

  3. Company News 

    Petropavlovsk gold production way up

  4. The Big Theme 

    Can investment trusts survive the UK dividend drought?

  5. Stock Screens 

    Seven cheap small cap growth plays

More on Shares

Shares 

Further Reading: Noise Reduction

Philip Tetlock and colleagues have some good news for anyone hoping to emulate the stars of his bestselling book Superforecasters: it may be easier to do than previously thought.

Further Reading: Noise Reduction

Shares 

Hubris and skewed incentives in M&A

Hubris and skewed incentives in M&A

Shares 

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

Shares 

Ideas Farm: A Cautionary ESG Tale

Ideas Farm: A Cautionary ESG Tale

Shares 

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

More from Education

In depth 

Education's transformation

Covid-19 has accelerated technological change in the education sector. Find out what teaching's tech-enabled future means for investors.

Education's transformation

Phil Oakley 

How to measure a company's business performance

Some measures of company performance are better than others. I look at the pros and cons of the most commonly used ones

Phil Oakley

Portfolio Clinic 

Diversify effectively

Diversify effectively

Events 

Upcoming: Power your portfolio with the UK's mid-cap marvels 30 July 2020

Upcoming: Power your portfolio with the UK's mid-cap marvels 30 July 2020

Behavioural Finance 

Tame your brain

Tame your brain

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now