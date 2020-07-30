Further Reading: Is Amazon good for the market or the consumer?

MenuSearch

By Lauren Almeida

Regulatory bodies on both sides of the Atlantic are encircling the big tech companies. Among them is consumer goods giant Amazon (US:AMZN), which is facing criticism from the American Federal Trade Commission, House Judiciary Committee as well as the wrath of the European Union Commission. But to tighten their grip on Amazon, these regulators face a difficult battle. Current competition laws are designed to protect the consumer, meaning Amazon – which has pushed down prices, pioneered online shopping and made life easier for its millions of customers – is on the right side of regulation. As Lina Khan argues in her Yale Law Journal article 'Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox', to regulate the big tech companies, competition laws needs updating.  

