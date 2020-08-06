MenuSearch

Join us now

Economic Indicators 

Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

By Mary McDougall

A global pandemic has always been a possibility. For years, governments around the world have had plans about what to do should a virus like coronavirus strike. Yet as the crisis unfolded, it quickly became clear that plans fell miles short of what was needed. The best economic model in the world could not have forecast when the pandemic would strike, and so when it came, we were not prepared.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Economic Indicators

  1. No money trouble

  2. Next week's economics: Aug 10 - 14

  3. What monetary policy can do

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

  2. Half Year Results 

    Aviva resumes dividends as capital holds up

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Bank dampens sentiment, more divi cuts, ITV, Aviva & more

  4. The Big Theme 

    Surviving the investment trust shake-up

  5. Managing Your Money 

    Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

More on Economic Indicators

Economic Indicators 

No money trouble

The money stock is booming in the UK, US and eurozone. This is probably not very inflationary.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Aug 10 - 14

Next week's figures will show a global economic recovery, but also rising unemployment in the UK.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

What monetary policy can do

Even with interest rates near zero, monetary policy can do a lot to support the economy

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 3-7 Aug

Next week's numbers will show that the world economy is recovering, but is still some way from pre-lockdown levels

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

The real danger to the public finances

Higher borrowing costs would not be a problem for the public finances. A weak economy, however, would be

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Education

Shares 

Lessons from History: Pawnbrokers and payday loans

A lesson in crisis time consumer debt

Lessons from History: Pawnbrokers and payday loans

Managing Your Money 

How to manage the lifetime allowance

How to manage the lifetime allowance

Coronavirus 

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Shares 

Lessons from History: It’s chaos out there

Lessons from History: It’s chaos out there

Shares 

Further Reading: Is Amazon good for the market or the consumer?

Further Reading: Is Amazon good for the market or the consumer?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now