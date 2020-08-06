Lessons from History: Pawnbrokers and payday loans

The year is 500 AD. In China, ne’er do well rich folk evade taxes by teaming up with Buddhist monasteries to provide the needy with money (or fish) who leave their family heirlooms at the monasteries as collateral. Meanwhile in the Middle East, hawala brokers are helping Silk Traders transfer cash to one-another without having to move the physical coins.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe