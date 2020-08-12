MenuSearch

Join us now

Phil Oakley 

Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

Phil Oakley

Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

The UK’s manufacturing base may have been whittled down to a shadow of its former self, but what remains tends to be very good. The stock market contains fine examples of UK-based companies in specialist engineering sectors that have thrived in recent years. They have done so because they provide niche, innovative products and services that help their customers solve problems and make their businesses better. Companies such as Spirax-Sarco, Halma and Renishaw readily spring to mind here and have served their long-term investors very well indeed.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    10 Safe Yield plays

  2. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  4. Company News 

    Petropavlovsk rebels win tight shareholder vote

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

More from Education

Economic Indicators 

Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

Lord Mervyn King and Professor John Kay teach us how to approach decision making

Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

Shares 

Lessons from History: Pawnbrokers and payday loans

Lessons from History: Pawnbrokers and payday loans

Managing Your Money 

How to manage the lifetime allowance

How to manage the lifetime allowance

Coronavirus 

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Covid-19: Where is the pharmaceutical progress?

Shares 

Lessons from History: It’s chaos out there

Lessons from History: It’s chaos out there

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now