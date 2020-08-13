MenuSearch

Join us now

IC Book Club 

Further Reading: The invisible heart of the market

Further Reading: The invisible heart of the market

By Lauren Almeida

Put simply, 'impact' is the measure of an action’s benefit to people and to the planet – it does not just limit harm, but it actively creates forces for good. This is the foundation of Sir Ronald Cohen’s thesis in his new book Impact: Reshaping Capitalism to Drive Real Change. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on IC Book Club

  1. Further Reading: Private equity's perverse drivers

  2. IC book club: crisis points and how to survive them

  3. Book Club: The red flags of failure

Most read today

  1. Investment Trusts 

    Tech trusts for maximum growth: Allianz vs Polar Capital

  2. Phil Oakley 

    Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Ex-divis hit FTSE, US stocks near record high, Tui, GVC & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  5. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

More on IC Book Club

IC Book Club 

Further Reading: Private equity's perverse drivers

There has been a 'gold rush' in capital flows to private equity companies. Alex Newman finds out why

Further Reading: Private equity's perverse drivers

IC Book Club 

IC book club: crisis points and how to survive them

IC book club: crisis points and how to survive them

IC Book Club 

Book Club: The red flags of failure

Book Club: The red flags of failure

IC Book Club 

IC Book Club: Investment lessons from Charlie Munger

IC Book Club: Investment lessons from Charlie Munger

IC Book Club 

IC Book Club: The self-help route to wealth

IC Book Club: The self-help route to wealth

More from Education

Coronavirus 

Lessons from history: "prohibition makes anything precious"

American politics in the 1920s can teach us as lot about human behaviour in the Covid-19 prohibition era

Lessons from history: "prohibition makes anything precious"

Events 

Upcoming: Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

Upcoming: Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

Portfolio Clinic 

Increase your overseas exposure

Increase your overseas exposure

Phil Oakley 

Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

Oxford Instruments has many of the characteristics of a high-quality business. It is going through a tough time at the moment, but it has a long-term strategy and exposure to attractive end markets that may reward patient investors

Phil Oakley

Economic Indicators 

Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

Further reading: Dealing with radical uncertainty

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now