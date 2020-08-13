MenuSearch

Upcoming: Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

By IC Events

FutureInvesting is Investors Chronicle’s event series for young professionals. Learn how to create (or grow) your investment portfolio to achieve financial security over the long run. With an abundance of investment platforms and advice out there, it can be difficult to decide where to begin. 

This free event will:

- Give you the knowledge you need to make your first investment, choose the right platform and manage your portfolio

- Teach you how to choose the best investments to suit your goals

- Allow you to hear the insights of Investors Chronicle journalists and independent industry experts

- and offer you the opportunity to direct your questions to them

Click here to register for this free webinar. 

