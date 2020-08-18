MenuSearch

Join us now

Events 

Upcoming: Diversify, diversify, diversify 17 September 2020

Upcoming: Diversify, diversify, diversify 17 September 2020

By IC Events

The market damage wreaked by the coronavirus threat has delivered a profound reminder of why diversifying your portfolio is so important - a decade of loose monetary policy has lifted asset prices across the board, but suddenly equities no longer feel like a one way road to riches. This seminar will help investors look past any short-term fears to identify the right combination of assets that can help deliver steady returns over the long term.

Join editor John Hughman, education editor Megan Boxall and deputy personal finance editor David Baxter with guests Jeremy Naylor of IG and Stefan Gries of Blackrock to hear how to best diversify your risk. Click here to register for this free webinar. 

More on Events

  1. Upcoming: Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

  2. Power your portfolio with the UK's mid-cap marvels 30 July 2020

  3. Get a slice of the American pie

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    In search of value opportunities

  2. Taking Stock 

    Buffett ditches banks in favour of gold

  3. Stock Screens 

    Five Contrarian Value shares

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Aim miners highlighted by GARP screen

    Alpha

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks open weaker, gold reclaims $2k, M&S streamlines quicker

More on Events

Events 

Upcoming: Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

Register for our free event for young or early stage investors

Upcoming: Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

Events 

Power your portfolio with the UK's mid-cap marvels 30 July 2020

Power your portfolio with the UK's mid-cap marvels 30 July 2020

Events 

Get a slice of the American pie

Get a slice of the American pie

Events 

How to maximise your retirement income with a total return approach

How to maximise your retirement income with a total return approach

Events 

Investment trusts with eastern promise

Investment trusts with eastern promise

More from Education

Coronavirus 

Lessons from history: "prohibition makes anything precious"

American politics in the 1920s can teach us as lot about human behaviour in the Covid-19 prohibition era

Lessons from history: "prohibition makes anything precious"

IC Book Club 

Further Reading: The invisible heart of the market

Further Reading: The invisible heart of the market

Events 

Upcoming: Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

Upcoming: Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

Portfolio Clinic 

Increase your overseas exposure

Increase your overseas exposure

Phil Oakley 

Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

Oxford Instruments has many of the characteristics of a high-quality business. It is going through a tough time at the moment, but it has a long-term strategy and exposure to attractive end markets that may reward patient investors

Phil Oakley

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now