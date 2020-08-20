MenuSearch

Join us now

Education 

Lessons from history: Arm and the UK’s technology paradox

Lessons from history: Arm and the UK’s technology paradox

By John Hughman

It is 1982 and a class of primary school children are huddled around a television screen attached to a small beige box. Like a typewriter, it has a keyboard, but there is no paper. The screen flickers to life and the children are in raptures as they type and see letters appear on the screen for the first time.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Education

  1. Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

  2. Accounting that counts: Go with the cash flow

  3. The best platforms for buying overseas stocks

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

  2. Phil Oakley 

    Staring into the abyss with cheap, distressed UK shares

  3. The Trader 

    Cash in on De La Rue’s reversal

  4. Tips & Ideas 

    BlackRock World Mining Trust: Income on the cheap

  5. Stock Screens 

    Five Contrarian Value shares

More on Education

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now