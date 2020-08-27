Further Reading: Intelligent returns

Warren Buffett once proclaimed that “you don’t need to be a rocket scientist. Investing is not a game where the guy with the 160 IQ beats the guy with 130 IQ”. Reassuring words from the Sage of Omaha: the stock market is not a domain exclusively reserved for geniuses.
Behavioural Finance
Underestimating compounding
We all underestimate the power of compound growth – which leads investors astray in many ways.
Chris Dillow