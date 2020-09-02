Lessons from history: Apple's compatibility conundrum

Apple’s (US: AAPL) market capitalisation has just soared past the $2trn (£1.5trn) mark, making it more valuable than all the companies in the FTSE 100 put together. It’s not the first time Apple has conquered a significant milestone – less than two years ago investors were celebrating its breach of the $1trn market cap.
