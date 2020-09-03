Further Reading: Lumber as the foundation of your investment strategy

Gold is the hottest commodity of 2020, right? Kind of. Going by increases in the year to date, it is in fact not the top performer. The precious metal has certainly become more than a hedge on equities or the US dollar this year as more and more investors have dived in, but its 20 per cent rise to around $2,000 (£1,493) an ounce (oz) can’t get near lumber, which has climbed more than 130 per cent in the past six months, to over $800 per thousand board feet (mbf). Even giving gold another six months, to when the bull market started in May 2019, it is up only 52 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe