Upcoming - Women's Investing Club: Family Finance 8 October 2020

By IC Events

Investors Chronicle presents a new series of events focused on equipping women with information around investing and financial planning. Each briefing will focus on a particular theme and topics will include why and how to get started in investing, how to build a pension big enough for the lifestyle you want and tackling costly family problems such as paying for care for elderly relatives. The 1 hour online briefings will feature insights and investment ideas from Investors Chronicle journalists and investment managers. Attendees will get the opportunity to quiz our experts on the financial matters which are important to them in an intimate and friendly setting.

This edition of the Women's Investment Club (WIC) will cover:

Making sure your family is financially secure

Find out how to manage your family’s finances including starting a pension and or Jisa for your children, covering their university costs and getting them on the property ladder.

Learn more about what you can do to provide financial security for your family.

