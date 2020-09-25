MenuSearch

Upcoming: Looking beyond the US

By IC Events

The technology-laden and growth-led US markets have been the standout performer amongst global stock markets this year. But soaring valuations and recent tech-sector wobbles have cast doubts as to whether this stellar run can continue, especially with a divisive and potentially disruptive presidential election on the near horizon.

In this webinar, IC editor John Hughman will be speaking with Netwealth to review the outlook for the US market and identify opportunities for investors looking to diversify at a time when prospects for the world's go-to market have never been more uncertain.

Click here to register for this free webinar. 

