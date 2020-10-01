Upcoming: Future Investing 22 October

FutureInvesting is Investors Chronicle’s event series for young professionals that will teach you how to create and grow your investment portfolio to achieve financial security over the long run. With an abundance of investment platforms and advice out there, it can be difficult to decide where to begin.

This briefing on impact investing will showcase how investing sustainably can be better for the planet than lifestyle choices such as eating less meat, recycling and using less water - and more profitable, too.

In this session, you will learn about:

-What impact investing is

-How you can have a positive impact, socially and environmentally, through your investment decisions

-Top-performing sustainable funds and how to select the best one in line with your financial objectives

-What sort of returns you should expect

