MenuSearch

Join us now

Events 

Upcoming: Future Investing 22 October

Upcoming: Future Investing 22 October

By IC Events

FutureInvesting is Investors Chronicle’s event series for young professionals that will teach you how to create and grow your investment portfolio to achieve financial security over the long run. With an abundance of investment platforms and advice out there, it can be difficult to decide where to begin.

This briefing on impact investing will showcase how investing sustainably can be better for the planet than lifestyle choices such as eating less meat, recycling and using less water - and more profitable, too.

In this session, you will learn about:

-What impact investing is

-How you can have a positive impact, socially and environmentally, through your investment decisions

-Top-performing sustainable funds and how to select the best one in line with your financial objectives

-What sort of returns you should expect

 

Sign up for this event here. 

 

 

 

More on Events

  1. Upcoming: Looking beyond the US

  2. Upcoming - Women's Investing Club: Family Finance 8 October 2020

  3. Diversify, diversify, diversify 17 September 2020

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  2. Stock Screens 

    Ten runaway blue-chips

  3. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

  5. Half Year Results 

    Synairgen partners with Clinigen on the road to approval

More on Events

Events 

Upcoming: Looking beyond the US

Looking Beyond the US: Can the world's largest market keep booming or is it time to look for the next big thing?

Upcoming: Looking beyond the US

Events 

Upcoming - Women's Investing Club: Family Finance 8 October 2020

Upcoming - Women's Investing Club: Family Finance 8 October 2020

Events 

Diversify, diversify, diversify 17 September 2020

Diversify, diversify, diversify 17 September 2020

Events 

Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

Future Investing - How to invest 1 September 2020

Events 

Power your portfolio with the UK's mid-cap marvels 30 July 2020

Power your portfolio with the UK's mid-cap marvels 30 July 2020

More from Education

Events 

Upcoming: Looking beyond the US

Looking Beyond the US: Can the world's largest market keep booming or is it time to look for the next big thing?

Upcoming: Looking beyond the US

Coronavirus 

Lessons from history: How to build a vaccine

Lessons from history: How to build a vaccine

Portfolio Clinic 

How do I start to build a retirement fund?

How do I start to build a retirement fund?

Education 

What Donald Trump’s real estate career tells us about asset bubbles

What Donald Trump’s real estate career tells us about asset bubbles

Coronavirus 

Further reading: ESG didn’t immunise stocks against the crash

Further reading: ESG didn’t immunise stocks against the crash

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now