Can selling groceries over the internet ever stack up for retailers?

The days when UK supermarkets could make operating profit margins of 5-6 per cent seem to have gone for good. Industry profitability has not recovered from the fallout of the 2008 recession. Back then Tesco (TSCO) and Asda were the price-setters, but that mantle has now passed to the discount supermarkets of Aldi and Lidl.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe