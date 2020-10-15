How Help to Buy made Persimmon London's biggest housebuilder

It is telling that Persimmon (PSN) is one of only two UK-listed housebuilders to reinstate dividend payments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The FTSE 100 group has been a dividend king – crowned with the help of the government’s Help to Buy scheme. Investors have been drawn to the bumper payouts on offer in recent years, which by the start of 2020 had propelled the shares to almost treble the value seven years earlier, when the scheme was introduced.

