Profit momentum can push Games Workshop shares to fresh heights

Since Games Workshop (GAW) released a stellar trading update on 10 September its shares have been on a tear, suggesting that investors expect more profit upgrades to come. This is not an unrealistic point of view, so I’ve decided to take a look at how this excellent business can keep on delivering for investors.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Phil Oakley
Can selling groceries over the internet ever stack up for retailers?
This year has seen internet grocery sales boom as people stayed at home during lockdowns. However, it remains to be seen whether the retailers doing the selling can make reasonable amounts of money from doing so
Phil Oakley