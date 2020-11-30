MenuSearch

Upcoming live webinar: A 2021 Outlook 4 December

By IC Events

With the outcome of the US elections now known and promising prospects for a Covid-19 vaccine, 2021 offers more reasons to be optimistic than the events of the year we leave behind. But with this new optimism comes the need to re-evaluate top performing sectors - who will the winners be, and will big tech and pharma continue to reign as sectors battered by the coronavirus start to recover? Meanwhile Brexit rumbles on and should remain a key consideration for investors in unloved UK shares.

Join Investors Chronicle, in association with IG, as our expert panel offers insight into the year ahead and answers your questions about what 2021 may have in store for investors.

Click here to register for this free event. 

