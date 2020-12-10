Having sold off the family silver will eBay itself be sold next?

eBay (US:EBAY) is a good business albeit one that faces many challenges. It has bowed to the demands of activist shareholders and sold off its best bits. It is now back to where it started 25 years’ ago, but is operating in much less favourable circumstances. Can it stay relevant in the rapidly changing world of e-commerce or will it ultimately have to sell itself to someone else?

