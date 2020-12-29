Lessons from history: how a sharedealing revolution happened

- A boom in private investor numbers in the 1980s paved the way towards better stock broking services for the masses
- As the platform market continues to evolve we can learn from the past
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Investor Academy
Tech companies still look good
People are right to compare tech IPO valuations with the late 1990s, but established tech companies still have lots to offer investors
Phil Oakley