Further Reading: To Pixar and Beyond

By Megan Boxall

  • The lead up to Pixar’s hugely oversubscribed IPO was marked by great change
  • In this book, Lawrence Levy – then finance director – describes how he and Steve Jobs changed the direction of the company forever

